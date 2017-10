“The feet will be the last to complain,” Villeneuve said. “Most of the time the feet will not exhibit pain, but the body will.” ... See MoreSee Less Heart & sole: Essex reflexologist debuts new book essexreporter.com Geraldine Villeneuve has practiced reflexology in her cozy home office on Saxon Hill Road for the last five years and sees about 12 people a week.

VIDEO: Essex High School girls and boys varsity soccer teams create top-notch bonds with young athletes with disabilities through the TOPSoccer program.



FULL STORY: www.essexreporter.com/essex-athletes-forge-top-notch-bond ... See MoreSee Less Video

Neither the selectboard nor trustees took an official stance in the fight over who should govern the Burlington International Airport, though meetings this month saw each entertain a much different discussion. ... See MoreSee Less Boards wary of airport fight essexreporter.com The dispute has spilled out of city limits as South Burlington officials seek partners in their push for regional governance of the aviation hub.