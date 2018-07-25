ESSEX – Roland Richard Bascom of Essex was united with our Lord on July 19, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

Roland was born March 13, 1941 to the late Howard and Irene Bascom. Roland served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He loved his family and life and the Boston Red Sox. Roland was a help to anyone who was in need of it. He love to go camping fishing or just Cruise along in the boat on Lake Champlain. He enjoyed going on outings and picnics with his family he also enjoyed going on his Florida trip with his family and his Mexican cruise with his wife and friends. He used to like to relax by taking walks with his wife, Brenda, in the mall holding hands.

We will all miss him dearly. This world will not be the same without him. Heaven certainly received a gem in Roland, who I believe earned his wings living in a house with six women in it.

Roland is survived by his wife in partner of 37 years, Brenda Bascom, of Essex; daughters and sons-in-law Tamara and Daniel King of Essex, Jan and Rick Baker of St. George, Annette and Brian Frederick of Essex and Plattsburgh N.Y., Kathleen and Joey King of Essex and Michelle and William LaCroix of Colchester. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Frank Kilburn of Colchester; by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; by many nieces and nephews and by a lot of friends who cherish him. He was predeceased by his parents and five siblings.

Monetary donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Funeral services will be taking place at the Ethan Allen Cemetery across from Camp Johnson in Colchester on Saturday. July 28, 2018 at 11 a.m.