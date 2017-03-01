Roland Berard

By Reporter staff

Roland Joseph Berard, 89, died peacefully Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2017, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family while praying the Rosary.

Roland was born in Shoreham on May 11, 1927, the son of Ulric and Zephrine (Angers) Berard.

He attended Shoreham schools and worked on his parents’ Shoreham farm until 1942 and then their farm in Williston after his family moved. In 1949, Roland joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Alaska until 1952.

He returned to Vermont, entering the construction field, as a supervisor for Berard Construction, where he worked for 30 years, building many commercial building projects in the greater Burlington area, including schools, churches and shopping centers. One of his most cherished projects included the laying of the foundation for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester in 1959, where he was a parishioner from day one of the church until his death. Additionally, he supervised the building of St. Pius Church in Essex Center in 1960.

During this time, Roland also operated a part-time small engine repair shop, which he opened in 1967. He was a dealer for Allouette snowmobiles. He loved to take on challenges, repairing engines that others said couldn’t be fixed.

Roland also owned his own construction company, Roland’s Construction, for over 10 years until 1985, when he “retired” to full time small engine repair.

During the years, Roland served on the Parish Council at Our Lady of Grace. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Rice Council. He was the first Blue Army President of Our Lady of Fatima from 1980-1984, was very devoted to Our Blessed Virgin Mary and served as custodian for many years for the State Statue of Our Lady of Fatima. He was also a daily Mass communicant.

On Oct. 10, 1953, he married Clairette Poquette at St. Rose de Lima Church in South Hero and they were blessed with 12 children.

He is survived by his wife, Clairette, of Essex Jct. and by their children and spouses – Becky (Gil) Barber of Colchester, Gregory (Nancy) Berard of Milton, Rachael Bliss of Calais, Anne (Louis) Mossey of Milton, Mary Anne (Johnny) Corrow of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Stephen (Laurie) Berard of Jericho, Rose Marie (Lee) Ryea of Milton, Rolenda (George) Corrow of Essex Jct., Coleen (Arthur) Soares of Peru, N.Y., Jeff (Debbie) Berard of Essex Jct. and Angelia (Andy) Haag of South Burlington and his daughter-in-law Donna (Berard) Benoit of Milton.

He is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brothers Adrien of North Carolina, Edouard of Maryland, Raymond of Hinesburg and Laurent of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Vincent in 1981, by sons-in law Tommy Bushey in 1988 and Mike Bliss in 2004 and by his granddaughter Mary Berard in 1988. He was also predeceased by his parents, his sisters and brothers and their spouses – Simone (Paul) Parent, Madeline (Donald) Peltier, Marie (Paul) Rivers, Olivette (Bill) O’Brien, Rene (June) Berard, John Berard, infant brother Henry Berard and sister-in-law Jackie Berard, brother-in-laws Roger Poquette and John St. Denis.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday Feb. 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roland’s name may be made to either Vermont Right to Life, World Apostolate of Fatima (VT Blue Army) or St. Ann’s Shrine in Isle LaMotte.

Special thanks to Green Mountain Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Roland during his stay there.