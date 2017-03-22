Robots battle at EHS

By Sabrina Liguori

Robotics teams from across New England crowded the Essex High School gymnasium last month to participate in the annual Robot Rockfest.

On February 11, 300 students from 32 different high schools made up the teams, half of which were from Vermont.

Friends and family supported the engineering skills of competing students by cheering during quarrels in which teams formed alliances and their robots raced against to complete certain tasks. Robots were assessed on their ability to put either blue or red balls through a tall basket of the corresponding color.

The yearly contest, previously hosted at the University of Vermont, is known as the FIRST challenge, an abbreviation of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

Various awards were distributed to teams for accomplishments such as outstanding craftsmanship, sportsmanship and dedication.w

Among the competing teams was Essex High School Robotics, who won the Motivate Award for its enthusiastic efforts to spread robotics beyond school walls.

“Every year we put on a summer camp for rising middle-schoolers and really help inspire them to get involved with robotics,” said Alastair Murphy, a senior student and EHS Robotics member.

At last year’s Robot Rockfest, Essex was one of two teams that movde on to the super-regional tournament in Scranton, Penn. This year Essex was beat out by teams known as The Brainstormers and Unlimited.

Despite that EHS Robotics didn’t advance, the team spoke fondly of its robot, The Barnbot.

“We worked really hard this year,” said EHS senior Emily Moehn. “I am proud of our robot and our performance.”