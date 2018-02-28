Last Saturday, 32 teams from all over the northeast converged on Essex High School’s gymnasium for Vermont’s FIRST Tech robotics tournament.

This included 14 teams from the green mountain state. Each team was made up of 10 or more students in grades 7-12.

The Essex Robotics Club was present to compete as hometown favorites, decked out in matching flannel, with a robot they designed, built and programmed over the last six months.

The tournament is an “alliance format,” meaning a pair of teams work together in each match against an opposing pair, capitalizing on each other’s strengths, sharing advice, as well as their score for the round.

Joe Chase, who co-coaches the Essex Robotics Club, said the tasks the robots have to perform change every year. The upcoming tournament guidelines are released in September, and students hit the ground running.

Chase said good engineering is about cooperation, something the tournament underlines.

“It’s not like robot battles or anything like that,” he said. “And that’s the theme – it’s called gracious professionalism. So it’s a really unique competition in that people really work at helping each other out.”

With the tournament nearing, the Essex Robotics Club hosted several scrimmages in the high school cafeteria. They invited area teams to come and practice with their robots, pick up pointers and problem-solve with other students.

The gymnasium bleachers were filled with friends, parents and family members chanting and cheering during the matches, some of them wearing blue wigs and hardhats to show support for a particular team.

The scoreboard was displayed near the gym entrance with team names like Gear Ticks, Batteries Not Included and Udderly Supreme. Teams were ranked according to their points and matches played.

Each match happened quickly, announcers in green and yellow tie-dye calling teams to the 12-by-12-foot arena and robots constantly being whisked in and out of the gym.

At times during a match, the students controlled their robots remotely, driving up onto balancing boards or stacking gray and brown foam blocks. Other tasks relied on code written in advance. Team members could only watch nervously as their robot controlled itself in autonomous mode.

Essex Robotics finished the day near the middle of the pack. Co-coach Jim Dirmaier said a win for them is to spread enthusiasm for the sport, and to see more Vermont teams in future tournaments.

“These students are incredibly technically talented, but around the state, most of them just do it on their own and nobody knows,” he said. “They don’t get a chance to share their skill.”

This is the sixth year of the Vermont competition and the second year at the Essex High School. Dirmaier, an engineering teacher at the Center for Technology Essex, praised the club and competition as offering something students can’t get in the classroom.

“What the students get in here has such a bigger effect on them because they have such a direct connection to the results,” he said.

Essex Robotics is funded through a camp each summer, as well as by donations from community members and volunteers donating their time.

Jeff Sprenger is a software mentor who helped the students write code to communicate with their robots, reading censors and controlling motors.

“It’s math, it’s mechanical engineering, it’s electrical engineering, it’s like a multi-disciplinary engineering challenge,” he said.

The Essex Robotics Club has been in existence for eight years. When it started, it was the only FIRST Tech team in the state. FIRST is a mentor-based program that has the mission of helping students build STEM skills as well as confidence, communication and leadership skills.

Chase said the club made it to the world championships six years ago and to super regionals three years ago. He looks forward to the tournament each year.

“The impact on students has been amazing,” he said. “We want them to go through the process of the tournament, feel the excitement, but also respond to the challenges.”