Robert P. Lemire, Sr.

By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

ESSEX – Robert Phillip Lemire Sr., a lifelong resident of Essex, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at his home, which was made from materials off his land by the hands of his family. He was born Feb. 23, 1944 in Essex Center, son of the late Joseph and Annette (Ruel) Lemire.

He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Robert was also a member of the National Rifle Association; he was an avid hunter looking forward to deer, goose and duck hunting seasons. He loved snowmobiling, sky diving and was an avid sugarmaker. Bob bought the iconic Hunter Farm on Route 128 in Essex and raised his four sons, engraving the traditional value of family strength and hard genuine work. Bob showed his sons to never give up, follow your dreams and live life to the fullest.

He is survived by his three children Robert Jr. and girlfriend, Jamie; Kenneth and wife, Karen; and Daniel, all of Essex; by his brother Jean Paul and wife, Sandra; by his two sisters Monique and Rita; by his sister-in-law, Pauline, of California; by his four grandchildren Thomas, Nicolas, Joseph and Jonah; by the mother of his children, Ginny; by his canine companion, Ginger; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Robert will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He was also predeceased by his son Thomas Lemire and brother Gerard.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated June 5, 2017 at St. Pius X with the Rev. Charles Ranges, SSE officiating. Burial followed in the family lot in Holy Family Cemetery, Essex Jct.

Please visit www.awrfh.com to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Passion 4 Paws, 53 Webster Ln., Shelburne, VT 05482 or online donations at www.passion-4-paws.org.