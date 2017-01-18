Police: Robbery accomplice arrested

By Colin Flanders

Essex police arrested a Fairfax woman who they say was an accomplice to Monday’s robbery at Simon’s Mobil, a news release said Wednesday evening.

Police say a suspect walked into the store at 2 Park St. and showed a knife before leaving on foot with an undetermined amount of money around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Two days later, police arrested Mitzie Burnor, 32, in connection to the crime. Burnor was cited for assault and robbery, accessory in committing a felony and violations of release conditions, the news release said.

She’s is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.

Police say they’re still looking for the suspect who carried out the robbery.