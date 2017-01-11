Road salt impacts our waterways, soils and infrastructure

By Corrina Parnapy

Living in Vermont, we depend on clear roads during winter to maintain our way of life. Organizations, agencies and municipalities throughout Vermont understand there is an impact to the environment from road salt application practices.

We must find the balance that protects the environment and still allows for safe roads. Road salt (sodium chloride) was first applied in the U.S. in New Hampshire in 1938. By 1941, 5,000 tons of salt were applied nationwide, and that has increased to 10-20 million tons today.This negatively impacts our waterways, soils, cars and infrastructure. Lake Champlain alone has seen a 30 percent increase within the past 10 years.

Road salt lowers the freezing point of ice and prevents icy roads to a certain temperature. Fifteen degrees is regarded as the magic number; below that, sodium chloride does not work, nor does it work on snow. With Vermont’s Class 3 roads, sand is also used. On pavement sand is a deterrent to slippery roads and provides some traction. While sand costs less than salt, it is easily blown away, can build sediment in local waterways and add phosphorus. Road salt application within our waterways is generally measured in levels of chloride. A body of water with low phosphorus and nitrogen can experience impacts to algae, the base of the aquatic foodweb, with as little as between 2-10 mg/L of chloride, while other bodies of water with higher nutrient levels may not have an impact until levels reach 70+ mg/L. Increasing chloride will shift algae from chlorophyte (green algae) to cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), which can lead to toxic blooms. Native brook trout populations are impacted at 250 mg/L, and there is a shift in sensitive macroinvertebrate (what fish eat) populations at 220 mg/L.

Chloride impacts on steams are already identified through water quality monitoring efforts and exceed EPA standards and levels that would impact brook trout populations. Sodium chloride also strips soils of calcium, magnesium and other import components needed for healthy soils. It is not hard to find damage to trees along roadways. Sodium chloride burns the needles and leaves of species within 15 feet of roads and can impact sensitive plant species as far away as 650 feet.

In 2015, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted salt corrosion as the cause of thousands of vehicle’s brake damage and failures. Vehicles are estimated to depreciate by $854 per car annually due to de-icing salts in cold climates, according to Transport Canada.

Our bridges, highways and infrastructure are heavily damaged by salt, too. It causes concrete to break and spread, meaning costly fixes and a decreased structural lifespan. Sodium chloride contaminates drinking water, damaging wells and pipes. In Flint, Michigan, road salt was a contributing factor to the lead poisoning as it corroded pipes, allowing toxins to enter the drinking water. Within our homes and businesses, salt damages floors, baseboards and can be harmful to our pets and yards. Salt also attracts wildlife to the roadside, causing accidents with drivers. There have been many reported bird kills from eating the road salt within the U.S. and Canada. Sodium chloride in wetlands and vernal pools can alter sex ratios of frog species and decrease the development of eggs, thereby pushing already threatened species to the brink.

With all the known impacts, and still a need for safe driving conditions, what can we do?

We should continue monitoring sodium chloride levels within waterways and groundwater and use best management practices, or BMPs, to reduce the application rates while maintaining road safety. BMPs include equipment calibration, current technology, real-time road condition and weather monitoring, applying the product at the right time and speed and pre-wetting the product.

Users of the road have a role to play as well. It’s as simple as driving slower, using studded winter tires and understanding the level of service provided by road crews. Reducing salt application can be achieved without impacting the level of service provided, if best management practices are followed. We all would like to see a reduction in costs to our towns and the state, thus a reduction in costs to the public and the protection of our natural resources.

For more information on road salt reduction strategies and the Road Salt Reduction Initiative of the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District, please visit: www.winooskinrcd.org or email info@winooskinrcd.org.

Corrina Parnapy is district manager of the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District, one of 14 conservation districts throughout Vermont.