Stephen Rizner (left) and Sarah Rizner (right) were the top finishers from Essex in the 40th Annual Sap Run held in St. Albans on April 29, 2018 as part of the Vermont Maple Festival. Stephen Rizner came in second in his division (M 30-39) with a time of 58:28.9. Sarah Rizner also finished in the top ten in her division (F 19-29) where her time of 1:16:47.9 earned her sixth place.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG.