Got milk?: Rise ‘N Shine milkman grazes through state

The loud rumbling of Peter Carreiro’s delivery truck came to a slow halt last Thursday evening as he quickly jumped out, a boisterous “hello!” traveling across the yard to one of his many loyal customers. “Oh, we love milk!” Monica Aurigemma exclaimed as she scurried to give Carreiro an empty glass milk bottle.

Carreiro is an old-fashioned milkman, the only one in the area. His company, Rise ‘N Shine, is based on the premise of developing customer relationships and delivering fresh, locally based products directly to doorsteps.

As the sun set on Essex Jct. last Thursday, Aurigemma – who normally doesn’t catch Carreiro during his route – was ecstatic to see him.

“We like local milk. It’s delicious milk, and we just like to keep it in Vermont,” she said.

The reusable bottles, all returned and then washed by Carreiro, is one factor that attracts Aurigemma to the business. Then there’s the frozen pizza from Half Baked Pizza in South Burlington: A pie is always patiently waiting in her refrigerator, she said.