By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Richard J. Boudah, Sr., 82, of Essex Center passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He was surrounded by family as he peacefully left this world and his journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dick and his twin brother, Bob, were born in Burlington to Ovila and Eva (Caron) Boudah on Dec. 7, 1934. He was a graduate of Burlington High School. Dick’s father passed away at a young age, leaving his mother to raise five boys as a single mother. The boys spent much time at their grandparents’ farm in Westford as they were growing up. It was here that Dick met his future wife, Martha. Dick and Martha (Meunier) were married in St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Fairfax in 1954. Dick enlisted in the Vermont Air National Guard in 1952. He was stationed in Vermont with the Green Mountain Boys 158th Tactical Fighter Group. He was a master sergeant crew chief on the flight line. He retired from the VTANG in 1987, serving over 35 years.

After retirement, Dick and Martha traveled the country with their pickup camper. They traveled to all the continental United States including Alaska. Dick was a master of many trades. He was a skilled woodworker and built the family home in Essex. He could fix any car or re-build it from the ground up. Dick loved to fly RC airplanes, putter in his woodworking shop and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his twin brother Bob.

Dick leaves his wife of 62 years, Martha Meunier Boudah, of Essex. He leaves five children: David and Lauri Boudah of Greenwood, S.C.; Debra and Stuart Toof of Fairfax, James Boudah of Westford, Richard Boudah, Jr. of Fairfaxand Thomas and Kim Boudah of Colchester. He also leaves six grandchildren: Shannon, Jason, Kasey, Sean, Alexandra, Tommy and three great-grandchildren Tyler, Kaitlyn and Audrey. Dick is survived by his brothers Robert (Jeanne) of Essex Jct., and Maurice (Judy) of Dundee, Fla. and sister-in-law Jeannie Boudah of Milton, Del. He leaves his brothers-in-law James (Lena) Meunier of Fairfax and Roger (Donna) Meunier of Fairfax. He will be missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his parents and brothers William and Donald.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, May 20 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. A graveside service with military honors will follow at noon in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Route 104 in Fairfax.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association Research studies focusing on advancing the cure and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Suite 300, Williston, VT 05446. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.