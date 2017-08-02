Return taxpayers’ money

By RaMona Sheppard

I fully support selectman Andy Watts’ vote against the town tax rate at the recent selectboard meeting and his insistence that property taxes be reduced by the excess amounts in the town unassigned fund balance. As Mr. Watts noted, town policy says that money over 15 percent of the town’s operating budget must be used to reduce the tax rate. That didn’t stop the other four members of the selectboard from disregarding policy as usual and deciding that maybe this policy, their own policy, doesn’t say what they meant for it so say.

As I noted during the FY18 budget preparation and my own selectboard campaign this year, there are a number of places that the town can reduce taxes for Essex property owners, proper management of fund balance being one. Best practice calls for an unassigned fund balance of 5 percent to 15 percent of the general budget. We all realize that each community is different and one needs to take into consideration items such as the predictability of revenues, volatility of expenditures, resources in other funds and cost of borrowing. Essex is a very stable community with positive ratings in these areas, yet we have a balance above the high end of the recommendations.

The town’s FY16 audit, the last one available, made no mention of being underfunded in vacation accrual accounts or that we were near insolvency. Scare tactics such as the sky-might-fall mentality of town manager Pat Scheidel and selectman Michael Plageman does no one any good. Proper management, based on actual analysis of facts and trends, beats out emotional appeals and shifting promises.

The excess money that the town is withholding should be returned to the pockets of the taxpayers. After all, it’s the individual property owners who paid more in taxes than the town needed to meet their costs. If they are overbudgeting in order to accumulate funds for some future project that they’ve not told us about, they should tell us now. Otherwise, put this money in our pockets and let us spend it at local restaurants and stores.

It appears that the selectboard has once again proved they will do what they want, regardless of policy, and regardless of what is best for the taxpayers of this town.

RaMona Sheppard

Essex