On March 5, residents in the town of Essex will vote on both creating a conservation reserve fund, and on allocating $15,000 into that fund.

If approved, the fund will be used “to further the permanent protection of land for the public good,” according to the Conservation Reserve Fund Policy, adopted by the town in January of this year.

The $15,000, if approved, will come from a $0.0006 increase in municipal taxes or $1.68 on a property valued at $280,000.

“This is really more about setting up a fund,” town planner Darren Schibler said at a Conservation and Trails Committee meeting last week.

“Town residents have said, through various means – the 2014 Heart and Soul of Essex project, the 2016 Town Plan and the Conservation Plan Survey – that they want to see open land protected,” he said.

Schibler said by separating the items on the ballot, even if the allocation of money into the fund isn’t passed, the fund could still be created.

A primary use of the fund will be to offset legal costs of donating land to the town, Schibler said, as well as outright purchases of land and matching contributions for conservation projects in town.

Schibler said the appropriation being voted on is approximately the cost of making one conservation easement to the town.

In 1990 and 1991, the town voted down the creation of a similar fund with a $100,000 appropriation, citing too big of an increase in the property tax and lacking detail regarding how the money would be spent.

Schibler said the CRFP is an attempt to right that concern, and was crafted with the input of the CTC, Vermont Land Trust and conservation commissions in Charlotte and Williston.

“It’s not just a slush fund. It is very clear how it’s set up, how the money will be used,” he said.

The CRFP states use of the fund will require conservation of specific resources, including wildlife habitats, surface waters, scenic views, public trails and historic features, as well as minimizing sprawl.

The policy states the fund can also be used to reimburse costs for appraisals, surveys and inventories of conserved land; restoring damaged natural areas and the creation of land management plans.

Schibler said the fund has a range of contribution options besides appropriations, including transfers from the operating budget, fund balance transfers, donations, fundraising, grants and accumulated interest.

“We recognize that it wouldn’t necessarily get funded consistently,” he said.

Land purchased or owned by the town will be removed from the grand list and will no longer be a source of tax revenue. Land still in private ownership, regardless of a conservation easement, will still be taxed, Schibler said.

CTC chair Eric McCarthy said any holes created by the lack of tax revenue will have to be addressed by the selectboard. Any use of the fund, he said, would require approval by the selectboard and a duly warned public hearing.

McCarthy said there are no planned purchases or landowners currently waiting to donate their land, and the fund will initially be used for what he described as “smaller projects.”

“At the heart of this is basically easing the burden on those who want to conserve the land,” he said.

McCarthy said if the $15,000 appropriation is passed, the CTC and town will look at how strongly it was supported to assess future funding. Money raised for the fund specifically through a tax increase can change from year to year and be eliminated entirely.

Schibler described the fund as a part of a larger effort to preserve the town’s rural landscape and concentrate development in denser areas, reducing the strain on public services.

“Essex is one of the only towns in Chittenden County that doesn’t have a fund like this,” he said.

The Conservation Reserve Fund vote will take place on Monday, March 5th at 7:30 p.m. at the Essex High School auditorium.