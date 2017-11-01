Residents remain powerless

By Abby Ledoux

A few hundred Essex residents remained without power Tuesday morning, the second day of outages for some following a massive windstorm that rocked the state Sunday night and into Monday.

Hurricane force winds – including some gusts up to nearly 80 mph, according to Green Mountain Power – swept across Vermont, downing power lines and trees in their wake and causing widespread power outages in nearly every region. Essex schools were closed Monday.

About a third of Vermont lost power, officials said, and the storm is one of the biggest in recent history – all told, 115,000 homes and businesses were affected, including Gov. Phil Scott’s, he disclosed in a press conference Monday afternoon.

This storm marks the first time Vermont’s statewide outage map at the Emergency Operations Center is “totally red,” Scott added. “It really is a statewide event.”

Colchester-based Green Mountain Power reported more than 45,000 homes and businesses – 112,500 customers – in its service area were impacted by the storm as of 7 a.m. Monday morning, and a second round of winds picked up again later that day.

Sustained gusts caused new outages despite crews’ overnight work to restore power to 92,000 dwellings, GMP said.

Still, 23,000 homes and businesses remained powerless Tuesday morning, and “an army of more than 500 line workers, tree crews and field teams” continued 24/7 restoration efforts, GMP’s vice president of strategic and external affairs Kristin Carlson said.

GMP reported over 240 Essex customers remained without power Tuesday morning, while Vermont Electric Co-op saw 238 more.

State officials urged those needing help to call 2-1-1, especially the elderly or people with special needs.

“We want people to make sure they swallow their pride and ask for help when they need it,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “As this goes further into the week and goes into multiple days, there could be more need.”

Indeed, utilities estimated some residents wouldn’t see power restored until the weekend, despite advanced preparation beginning last Thursday for potential widespread outages.

“It doesn’t really matter how prepared you are for a storm like this,” Vermont Emergency Management director Erica Bornemann said. “It means you have to do the hard work of getting the power back on.”

That work is made harder by the stunning scale of the storm, which rollicked the entire eastern seaboard, leaving New England states all clamoring for limited crews.

“From a labor standpoint, we’re just going to have to dredge on and get the work done,” Vermont Electric Co-op CEO Christine Hallquist said, adding the storm’s impact “really stretched the limit.”

“This is a multi-day outage. The breadth and scope so far is monumental, and the winds were at hurricane level,” Washington Electric Co-op general manager Patty Richards said. “It’s just going to take a significant amount of time and staff resources to get everybody back up and on line.”

Officials urged patience as well as caution, noting a wide range of potential safety hazards, particularly from downed power lines, trees and structures.

“The safety of the public is paramount – it is our greatest concern,” Bornemann said. “Please stay away from power lines; treat every line like it’s live, don’t go near it.”

Officials also reminded residents with generators to use them outside in open spaces, and ensure carbon monoxide and fire detectors work and have batteries.

“Many Vermonters want to know what they can do to help, and to that end, you can check on your neighbors and make sure they’re OK,” Scott said.

“In our small town environment, we have the advantage of knowing each others’ neighbors, and we really need to check on folks,” Bornemann added.

The state Emergency Operations Center will remain fully staffed until the need is downgraded, she said, urging residents to call 211 for “a place to sleep, warm up, charge a cell phone, get a bite to eat or just relax away from your house that may not be with power.”

Officials said the state can open shelters on an as-needed basis, and calling 211 will help identify areas of greatest need.

Utilities’ initial response targeted “emergency situations,” GMP said, like live wires and downed poles that closed roads and posed imminent safety hazards. Officials reminded residents to stay clear and call 911 in the case of a downed line, and reported conditions remained dangerous Tuesday.

“With the majority of that work complete, hundreds of crews will turn their focus on residential and business repairs, pole replacements and clearing downed trees and branches from lines,” GMP said in a press release.

The utility expected to provide town-estimated restoration times Tuesday night after the Reporter’s press deadline and directed customers to its website, www.greenmountainpower.com, where they can view a live outage map and sign up for text service alerts.

“As always, this is a team Vermont effort,” GMP CEO Mary Powell said Monday afternoon. “We’re going to continue to work hard; we’ll be working through the night every single day and night until we get power fully restored to the Vermonters we serve.”