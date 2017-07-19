Residents push trustees to re-examine CVE noise agreement after loud concert

By Colin Flanders

Essex Jct. residents are questioning the village’s noise agreement with the Champlain Valley Exposition after data shows a loud concert fell within the permitted range of noise.

Residents on Susie Wilson Road say noise from the Slightly Stoopid concert on July 1 started before schedule and continued well into the night while unleashing “nearly unbearable” bass levels.

“No one, and I repeat, no one should ever be subjected to that level of noise for any reason,” read a letter signed by Jerry Bourque and his neighbors.

In a separate letter from the Highland Village Condominium Owners’ Association, resident Amber Thibeault expressed “sincere disappointment and concern” after noise levels rattled the walls of some homeowners.

Yet CVE executive director Tim Shea said the concert, headlined by the rock-reggae band, remained below the village agreement’s threshold.

That agreement sets an average hourly decibel limit of 78 and a maximum of 83 for any five-minute period.

The village pays for a third-party company to monitor noise during certain events, including the July 1 concert. The company, Vermont Air Testing Services, said its two meters reported no noise above the limits.

The hourly average by the east property meter, about 200 feet behind the midway stage, hovered around 70 dB while peaking to nearly 82 dB at 6:45 p.m. Readings near the Blue Ribbon Pavilion showed slightly lower average levels and none over 80 dB, the report says.

Shea doesn’t disagree the noise was loud in residents’ homes — he recalled fielding about 15 calls that night, prompting organizers to request the band turn it down at one point — but said the music’s bass “probably carried more than other types of music that we have here.”

The concert was also on the Midway Lawn instead of inside the grandstand, he said, adding CVE is still debriefing from the event and it’s too early to tell if changes are necessary.

“Folks know that we have a pretty good track record of being a good neighbor,” he said.

Not everyone agrees. At the trustees July 11 meeting, resident Diane Clemens said the noise began around 10 a.m. and forced her to sleep with her windows closed.

“Even then, I was contemplating going in my basement so I could have some peace and quiet,” she said.

Clemens lives about a block from CVE and said while she chose to live near the venue, the frequency of events has nearly doubled since then.

Shea, who’s been with CVE for about five years, said there was periodic noise throughout the day from sound check and said most concerts during his tenure have occurred within the timeframe of the Champlain Valley Fair. He said any increase in events from the Miller buildings construction in the early 2000s have been mostly indoors.

CVE requested 16 waivers from the agreement between June and September, including five more concerts during the fair, according to documents on the village website.

“I understand that business needs to happen, and I accept that,” Clemens said. “But, be a good neighbor? I guess I’m calling to question on that one.”

Reached Tuesday, Thibeault acknowledged all Highland Village owners sign a warranty deed that waives their rights to any “objection to the impacts arising” from CVE activities.

She said while she, too, respects CVE’s right to do business, it’s a matter of “respecting your neighbors.”

“It goes back to we all live in, and we all work in, the same community,” she said. She urged the trustees to revisit the agreement and see if its parameters are adequate.

Trustee Andrew Brown, who said he also heard the concert at a level much louder than normal, suggested bringing in the monitoring group to explain if the village needs to test for different information. Village president George Tyler said staff will explore the issue and report back to the trustees with more information.

“If the sound monitoring is saying this is fine — the decibels levels aren’t rising — and we yet have many complaints … from people we haven’t heard from before, then something’s out of sync here,” Tyler said.