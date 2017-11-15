Residents to hold Cinemas fundraiser

By Kaylee Sullivan

Hop on board this weekend as the Polar Express rides into Essex Cinemas.

Essex residents Erika and Cole Downing are hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 18 for 16-year-old Lani Baker, who has spinal muscular atrophy. Restricted to a wheelchair, one of Lani’s favorite activities is going to the movies — partly because it’s easily accessible, her mom says.

But the problem, Melanney Baker said, is the family’s van is currently broken and unfixable. If Lani wishes to go somewhere other than school, Baker calls a transportation service, which can cost around $100 for one ride.

Cole Downing, also Lani’s cousin, wanted to do something to help. So he and his wife scheduled the fundraiser, which will kick off at 7 p.m. All proceeds will go toward buying a new special needs van for the Baker family.

“Originally, the idea was to make a GoFundMe, but I thought if people could come together — the community, her friends and family — it would be a better way to help Lani out,” Erika Downing said.

The funds won’t be enough to cover a $40,000 to $50,000 van, Erika Downing admitted, but it’s a start. Baker said the money will help with a down payment. As a single mother working a full-time job, she said the help is always welcome.

Lani is diagnosed with SMA type three, which causes loss of the spinal cord’s lower motor neurons and brain stem nuclei, resulting in muscle weakness.

The Williston resident says she hopes this event will raise awareness of SMA and the expenses it demands. Lacking a van, she’s had to cancel a few of Lani’s doctor’s appointments, she added.

Plus, Lani wants to go shopping, her mom said. She wants to go out to dinner. She wants to hang out with her friends from Champlain Valley Union High School. Simply put, she wants to be just another 16-year-old girl.

“[Lani’s] pretty excited about the whole thing,” her mom said. “She just wishes she could do more, but because she’s stuck at home; she can’t participate in stuff.”

With room for 200 guests to watch “The Polar Express” — Lani’s personal pick — Erika Downing said her main goal is to bring the community together and show Lani she’s not alone.

Also on the night’s agenda is a raffle, including many prized items: two $250 gift cards to The Optical Center, a spa package for The Inn at Essex, a three-course dinner for two at Leunig’s Bistro, a one-month family membership to The Edge, a Boyden Valley Winery tasting and cheese board, Essex Cinema tickets and Mimmo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant gift card, a Gift Barn gift basket, jewelry from Tradewinds, ski goggles and Vera Bradley backpacks.

Now, be prepared: The conductor has a question for you.

“Well, ya comin’?”

“Where?”

“To the North Pole, of course! This is the Polar Express!”

Adult tickets are $20 and include entry into the raffle. Child tickets are Tickets: $10/kids age 2 and older; free for kids under age 2. Available at: www.lanismovienight.yapsody.com.