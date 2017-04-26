Repaving projects engulf Five Corners

By Colin Flanders

Repaving projects will be hitting four legs of the Five Corners this summer.

After repaving Maple Street last year, the Vermont Agency of Transportation now plans to repave sections of Pearl, Lincoln, Main and Park streets.

Meanwhile, the village trustees planned to award a contract for the Pearl Street missing link project at their meeting Tuesday night.

Josh Hulett, the VTrans engineer overseeing the project, said his contractor, Frank W. Whitcomb Construction, will start on Route 2A next week and complete the daytime portions of work first.

The Route 2A schedule is as follows:

• Lincoln Place to 200 feet past North Street — 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Mill Street to the first set of railroad tracks — 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Winooski River Bridge to Mill Street — 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Second set of railroad tracks to Lincoln Place — 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From there, the contractor will move to Route 15 and complete daytime work before moving to the nighttime portions, Hulett said.

On Pearl Street, work is planned from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Susie Wilson Road east to Post Office Square. And on Main Street, work is planned from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from the Five Corners to Church Street, with daytime work continuing to the town-village line.

Hulett is aware of the concern about Five Corners’ congestion and has taken measures to cut down the project’s impact, including pushing the start time to 8:30 a.m. to avoid impacting daily commuters.

He also said there are no plans to work on all four of the intersection’s five legs at the same time, and if that happens, it will be during the project’s final stretch.

“Of course, it’s road construction,” he said. “We have such a short duration to get this work done, to say that it’s going to be perfect and we won’t have impacts — I can’t say that.”

The estimated completion date is late August. Hulett anticipates finishing before the Champlain Valley Fair begins.

The state project will overlap construction on the so-called Pearl Street missing link project, which covers the section from Post Office Square to Five Corners.

That project aims to widen and restripe Pearl Street to accommodate bike lanes, wider sidewalks and street lighting.

Essex Jct. development director Robin Pierce said the village postponed the project last year while officials worked to secure temporary construction easements from affected property owners for the sidewalk rebuilds.

With those secured, Pierce estimated a May start date and an August completion.

The project will look a bit different than planned, Pierce said, since bike lanes wouldn’t fit on both sides of the street between School Street and the Five Corners. He chose to implement a lane on the uphill side.

Pierce said the project is funded almost entirely by the state, save some costs for the streetlights and concrete sealant, which are valued above VTrans’ amenity policy specifications.

The village will pay $500 for each of the 47 lights, totaling $23,500, and $850 for the sealant. In a memo the trustees, Pierce recommended allocating $30,000 from the village’s capital reserve fund.

“If you look at the lights in village center district then look at the standard light, $500 is nothing at all. It’s dramatically different, dramatically better,” Pierce said.

While summer repaving hits full swing, hope for a 2017 start to one of the village’s most highly anticipated transportation projects — the Crescent Connector — is fading fast.

Regional planners chose the project for VTrans priority funding as an alternative to the circumferential highway around Chittenden County. Like the missing link project, the only cost to the village would be upgrades to streetlights, Pierce said.

Construction was postponed last year due to complexities with the road’s interplay with the New England Central Railroad. Genesee and Wyoming Inc. then acquired NECR during the connector’s design and engineering phase, resetting the railroad’s vetting of the project.

Specifically, the rail company needed more time to study how the new lights at the connector’s intersection with Maple and Park streets will affect traffic. That study would inform when warning lights are triggered at railroad crossings when a train approaches the village.

Pierce told the trustees because the village hasn’t received this feedback, it’s unlikely the project will get off the ground this year.

Village officials have said the connector road will allow cars to bypass Five Corners and eventually allow for a reconfiguration of the traffic pattern, setting the scene for potential closure of the first block of Main Street to allow for a pedestrian area.

Reached Tuesday morning, village president George Tyler said the project is ready to move forward once the railroad responds, though he fears the delay could continue for some time.

“Our experience has been that you can’t hurry them,” Tyler said. “They work at their own pace. We’re trying to move as fast as we can, but that’s the major roadblock.”