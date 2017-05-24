By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Reginald H. Edwards (Reggie/Reg/Grumpa), 76, of Inman, S.C., formerly of Essex, Vt., passed away unexpectedly May 9, 2017.

He was born to the late Richard and Julia (Holmes), on April 16, 1941 in Monticello, N.Y. He grew up on Edwards Road, in Bridgeville, N.Y. along the banks of the Neversink River. Reg graduated from Monticello High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U. S. Army in November 1961. He proudly served his country, including a tour in Vietnam as a crew chief on a Caribou aircraft. Reg was awarded The Air Medal for meritorious achievement while engaged in aerial combat support of ground forces. Following his honorable discharge, Reg began working for IBM in 1965 and took early retirement in 1990.

Reg was an avid gardener, reader, fisherman, bocce, domino, cribbage and hearts player. He loved day trading, watching the stock market, journal writing and traveling to mention a few. Reg had a “doctorate in tinkering.. His solutions to problems were sometimes well outside of the box, but they were always an adventure. He could strike up a conversation with a stranger, and at the end, they would part as friends. He always had a story to tell and never forgot a face. He loved walking or golf carting around his neighborhood, talking to all he would encounter. Many neighbors referred to him as the “Unofficial Mayor” of Timberlake. Reg was most fond of good times, with good friends, eating good food and sipping a very dry vodka martini with a twist of lemon.

His retirement “business” card read: Dowser, psychometrist, photographer, tree farmer, handwriting analyst, train and heavy equipment watcher, lover of nature, aanimals and the opposite sex. His motto: “Cape Locum Et Fac Vestigivm!”

Reg was “reg-imented” in the way he went about his day. There were people to see, new friends to make and adventures to be had when he left the house to do errands around town.

He was a proud lifetime member of the Army Otter-Caribou Association and served as president from 2013-2014. He enjoyed attending the annual reunions held around the country and reconnecting with his old comrades in arms. Reg was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post #6689 in Essex Jct.

Reg is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kenne, of Inman, S.C.; his daughter, Tamara Edwards, (Craig Hoefer) of Washington state; his son, Scott, (Julie); and grandchildren Hannah and Elijah of Vermont; his brother, Daniel, (Carol) of South Carolina; his sisters, Evelyn Vandermark (Keith) and Martha Edwards of New York. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his younger brother, Richard. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends all across the country.

Reg was a caring and charitable person, in lieu of flowers, donating to a charity/cause of your choice would be a way to honor his memory.

As per his wishes, Reg’s body was donated to the University of South Carolina Medical School.

There will be no memorial service. So lift your drink of choice to the evening sky and give Reg a toast!