Regal Gymnastics, of Essex, won 10 of 10 team championships at the Vt. Girls Gymnastics State Championship Meet last month. Four of Regal’s 10 winning teams are currently ranked in the top-100 gymnastic teams in the country.

Meanwhile, in individual competitions, Vermont’s championships also set a record for 13 athletes scoring above a 38.00 in the all-around. Only five athletes, all from Regal, hit that milestone last year. In total, Regal Gymnastics record results included a total of 85 event champions and 25 All-around state champions.

Of these Regal winners, 24 total athletes will advance to the New England Regional Championships held in April and May in Massachusetts.