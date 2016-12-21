By Contributing writer

ESSEX – Raymond Stanley Cota passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. Ray was born in St. Albans on July 2, 1944 to Stanley and Juliette Cota.

Ray married his beloved wife, Shirley Flanagan Cota, in 1973. They lived in Essex for over 40 years, where they raised two sons, Gregory Cota (Alexandria, Va.) and Stephen Cota (Woodbridge, Va.) In retirement, Ray and Shirley split their time between Vermont and Florida. They loved to travel and took many cruises to see places all over the world.

Ray was a certified public accountant and a retired captain in the Vermont National Guard. He worked closely with clients throughout the region and was given special recognition for helping Vermont Guard members with their taxes while they were serving overseas.

Ray was an active member in Holy Family-St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Essex Jct. He also was active with the Essex Rotary Club, Vermont State Guard, Vermont Society of CPAs and many other professional societies.

Ray was predeceased by his parents and cherished aunts, Evelyn and Elsie. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and their sons and wives, Greg (Liz) and Steve (Michelle). Ray proudly wore the tile of “Grand Dad” to his three grandchildren: Abigail, Eleanor and Wyatt. Ray was the oldest of six children and is survived by his five siblings: Loraine Manley (Jim), Donald Cota (Diane), Doris Bergeron (George), Robert Cota (Rebecca) and Judy Willis (Mark), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray leaves a legacy of generosity, kindness and the importance of serving others and his community. His family will try to honor that legacy as best as possible. He spent the past year and a half trying to recover from a massive heart attack, and while his family will miss him dearly, they take comfort that he is finally at peace.

His family plans to hold a memorial service in his honor next spring in Vermont. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation, the Rotary Foundation and the American Heart Association of Vermont.