Raymond E. Skinner was born Jan. 2, 1920 in Burns, Wyo. and spent most of his adult life in the naval city of San Diego, Calif. with his loving wife Clara (Chris) Skinner. Raymond died Aug. 7, 2017 at a hospice facility near Pinehurst, N.C. where his brother, Harris F. Skinner Jr., lives. Raymond left San Diego and went to Pinehurst in his last days to be with his brother and some family. Ray was only there six weeks before he died.

Raymond is predeceased by his loving wife who died on Easter, April 4, 2010.

Raymond was a retired naval officer and will have a full military honors burial ceremony with his ashes laid to rest those Chris at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego. He and Chris were members of the historic Point Loma military chapel in San Diego where a service will be held in his honor.

Ray is predeceased by his older brother, Harland Skinner, who died in 2000, and by his wife, Marjorie Skinner, who died in 2011. Ray is also predeceased by his brother Harris Skinner’s wife, Marjorie Perry Skinner, who died in December 1975.

Raymond also leaves behind two nieces and a nephew Sandra Skinner Haseldine, Patricia Garvey Skinner and Robert Perry Skinner. He leaves his grandnieces Deborah MacDonough, Jessa Skinner Moyer, Greta Garvey; his grandnephews Ryan Skinner, Sean Garvey and Casey Garvey; his great-grandnephew, Aiden, and great-grandniece Rose, children of Jessa Moyer.

Raymond’s birth, and his two brothers, took place in a most humble prairie home near Burns, Wyo. Ray was the second born of three sons of Rose B. Skinner and Harris F. Skinner Sr. who were natives of New England, New Hampshire and Vermont, respectively. Harris and Rose moved to Burns in 1907 to manage a 160-acre wheat farm miles from common services of electricity and running water. Raymond and his brothers learned early the value of hard work with long hours. The pioneer family moved to the small town of Pike, N.H. in 1926; there, the family managed a three-story inn for several years then bought and managed a 220-acre dairy farm until 1960.

Raymond and his brothers were all students of the University of New Hampshire. Raymond and Harris had business degrees from UNH while Harland earned a master’s in history, becoming a school principal. Harris’s degree was in business, and he became a manager for the Motorola Company. He lived in Essex Jct. for 25 years starting in 1956. Raymond, with an MBA from Berkeley, become the manager of San Diego’s Public Works, and for 24 years oversaw the operation of four separate operating divisions.

Raymond and brother Harris were part of the “Greatest Generation” with Raymond giving more than 30 years of full-time and naval reserve time starting with WWII. Through WWII, Ray was attached to a naval reconnaissance unit in the South Pacific with air patrols flying recon over Japanese naval and land forces. Raymond served as the units supply and finance officer. Over Raymond’s long military service, he received meritorious awards including the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars, the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal and a Naval Reserve Medal. He retired from the navy as lieutenant commander.

Ray met his Navy sweetheart, Chris, in spring 1946. They quickly fell in love and tied the knot on Aug. 9, 1946. They lived in various places in rented apartments in Oakland, Calif. and Spokane, Wash. Ray was called to active duty in 1951 during the Korean War and was on ship duty on the USS Montrose.

When Ray left active duty in 1955, he returned to the reserves. He and Chris set their roots in San Diego, home of one of the Navy’s most prestigious ports. They had a house built with views of the ocean and the beautiful bay of San Diego. They never thought about moving anywhere else. San Diego was the city at the end of their rainbow! Over their many years in San Diego, they made many friends. Ray’s family knows they are mourning his loss, the loss of this great storytelling man with a great sense of humor. He was a smart and gentle, talented and caring man. He is sorely missed by his brother Harris and the whole family, and missed by his many friends in the San Diego area. God Bless Raymond Skinner. We will see you again. You are with the angels. One day, we will be as one.