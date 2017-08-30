By Reporter staff

Essex Jct. – Ralph John “Lefty” Guillette, 87, passed away Aug. 22, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born on June 9, 1930, Lefty was the son of the late Edward and Isabelle (Therrien) Guillette.

Lefty proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a gunnery sergeant during the Korean and Vietnam wars, earning two Purple Hearts.

He moved back to Vermont and enjoyed a successful sales career at WW Grainger. Upon retirement, Lefty followed his love of baseball and sold advertising for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Lefty had many star moments in his life. He played minor league baseball for the L.A. Dodgers and appeared on the “I Love Lucy Show” and “Family Affair.” In 2015, he attended the University of Notre Dame, becoming the oldest undergrad student at age 75.

Lefty is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Rosa Lee (Pugh) Guillette, of Essex Jct.; his children Christopher Guillette and wife, Nancy; Sean Guillette, Phyllis Donohue and husband, Brian; Edward Crewdson and his wife, Leanne; and David Crewdson and wife, Mary Jo; grandchildren Kyle Crewdson, Travis Crewdson and wife, Jessica; Ben and Katie Crewdson and Tyler Donohue. He also leaves a cousin, Jackie Ploof, and husband, Oliver. Lefty was predeceased by his two sons Ralph Guillette Jr., and Michael Guillette.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 26 at Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, Colchester. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lefty’s memory to Toys for Kids, P.O. Box 4092, Burlington, VT 05406. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.