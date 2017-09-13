By Reporter staff

Wolfeboro, N.H. – Ralph George Ordway, 83, of Sugar Hill in Wolfeboro, died September 7 at his home, with his family by his side.

Ralph was born in South Danbury, N.H. on Sept. 15, 1933, son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (McDaniels) Ordway. He has lived in Wolfeboro for the past four years, previously living in Essex Jct., Vt. for 38 years.

During the Korean Conflict, he served his country with the United States Navy, and he later served with the United States Air Force.

After leaving the military, Ralph worked for IBM for 25 years. He was an avid New England sports fan, following the Red Sox and Patriots faithfully every season.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Decker) Ordway, of Wolfeboro; his daughters Wanda Ordway of Alton Bay, N.H. and Susan Harmon (and her husband, Bradley) of Healdsburg, Calif. Ralph is also survived by his brother, Perley Ordway, of East Andover, N.H. and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Linley and Gordon and his sisters Helen Albert, Villa Patten and Rowena Moses.

A graveside service with military honors was held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home in Wolfeboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the South Danbury Church Preservation Fund, 1411 US Route 4, South Danbury, NH 03230.

Please share your messages, stories, or leave a short note and sign an online guest book at baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.