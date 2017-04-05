Pun to rule them all

By Colin Flanders

Traffic was unfortunately light en route to Brownell Library last Friday night. Early traces of a storm hit my windshield as I pulled into the parking lot.

Too little too late, I thought to myself.

Don’t get me wrong. I fully supported the library’s “pun-off” event from the moment librarian Mary K. Dennison informed me of the teen advisory board’s idea.

I am, after all, The Reporter’s human headline generator, a pun-master known to operate under the aliases of Pun D.M.C., Obi Pun Kenobi and Kiefer Punderland, just to name just a few.

So when I first saw the call for participants, it seemed like a no-brainer. I peppered my response with quick-hitters to show I was a worthy adversary.

February rolled into March, however, and just days away from the event, I got cold feet.

You see, my pun game until now was more Bruce Wayne than Clark Kent — a guerrilla warfare approach formed in the shadows of my subconscious. And, from my co-workers’ reactions, I often feel like the hero they deserve, but apparently don’t need.

On-demand punning was a different ballgame. What if I flopped? I wasn’t sure I could go through life known as a one-hit punner.

The day of the event, I checked the forecast, then my temperature. No luck. Begrudgingly, I hit the road for a last-minute cram session.

My nerves only grew inside the library. I fell in line behind Amanda Chase and Brian Park, who told Dennison they’d read about the contest in The Reporter.

Making a mental note to blame myself if they beat me, I took a seat and scanned the competition. A group of chairs across the aisle were marked as the “pungeon.” It looked unforgiving.

My co-workers slowly trickled in. I pulled at my collar and gulped. They laughed, though I was serious.

The rules were quite simple. Each round lasted three minutes. Contestants who failed to say a pun within 10 seconds, repeated puns or said one the judges shot down received a strike. Two strikes, and you’re out. If both contestants lasted all three minutes, they spin the wheel for a sudden death, where the first pun wins.

As I folded the sheet of guidelines for about the 100th time, Dennison announced the first matchup: Karen Mednes vs. Paul Wermer. I inhaled and waited to gauge my opponents, wondering if I was alone in my plans to make a run for it.

They shot rock, paper, scissors. Mendes lost and went first. A spin determined the category was movies.

“What Star Wars character is unable to clap?” Mendes began, pausing for dramatic effect. “Hand Solo.”

“Ahhhh,” replied the crowd with a few audible laughs.

“What’s a shepherd’s favorite movie?” Wermer responded. “Silence of the Lambs.”

“Ohhhhh,” came the reply, as well as a few incredulous hoots.

“James Bond had a sidekick that had a gambling problem. He was known as Double-or-Nothing,” Mendes said.

Welcome to the big leagues.

I longed for the comfort of my desk. I felt like Goldberg cowering in net as the Hawks fired off puns, Coach Bombay nowhere to be seen.

Mendes eventually outlasted Wermer and moved on to the next round. Park and Daryl Stultz were up next. They lasted all three minutes before Stultz hung on for the tight victory in sudden-death.

Finally, I was up. I took my position across from Sydney Turer, who quickly won the hand duel. Our category was countries.

I panicked; this wasn’t on the list of possible categories! I’d spent none of my 15-minute drive pondering geography. I rapidly cycled through countries I knew — United States, Canada, Mexico, United States, wait no — too late. Time’s up.

“I apologize if my performance is a little low,” I said in what felt like slow-mo. “I’m a bit Hungary.”

Well, I wouldn’t be winning any eloquence awards, but I broke the ice, and it felt good.

“I could really go for a Turkey,” came Turer’s rapid-fire response.

Back and forth we went, volleying worldly puns until we both hit a wall. Luckily, I ran out of steam a moment after Turer, allowing me to hobble into the second round. Looking back, I may have benefited from some loose judging (“OnomatoKorea?”), but I wasn’t complaining.

Up next was Noah Sanderson.

Though at 23 I likely doubled Sanderson’s age, I feared him tremendously. He cruised in the first round, dispatching puns like a seasoned hip-hop artist.

Before the competition started, I even heard him say he’s equipped with Pokémon puns by the dozens. I silently urged the wheel to avoid TV shows, movies or books.

We got song lyrics. What a break. I called upon Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and John Mayer and barely moved on.

With only eight of the 14 registered contestants present, that meant I was in the finals. After a five-minute break, I stood across from Mendes with the title on the line.

I zeroed in on animals or colors, two categories for which I felt highly prepared. We got candy. Not good. Mendes went first. I followed with a pre-conceived line about Smarties.

“Cowboys that tell jokes are Jolly Ranchers,” she responded.

I knew then I was in trouble. I trudged on to mixed reviews — the judges failing a Toblerone pun I was quite proud of — and managed to stay alive long enough for sudden-death.

The wheel ticked past my desired categories and stopped on desserts. I froze, leaving the door open for Mendes, who quickly concluded, “This sure has been flan.”

Game, set and match.

Moments later, the participants took center stage for a final pun before hearty applause marked the event’s close. As the winner, Mendes chose a gift card to McGillicuddy’s, and I gratefully accepted one to West Meadow Farm Bakery.

I said goodbye to my co-workers before settling into my cold car, where just an hour earlier I’d brainstormed a long list of excuses to miss the event.

Driving home on Interstate 89, a flood of unused puns rushed to my attention. I spent no time dwelling on the missed opportunities, however, knowing well I’d be back next year. Mendes had a point, after all.

This had been flan.