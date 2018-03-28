Since the first go-round apparently wasn’t pun-ishment enough, the Brownell Library is inviting all to the second-annual Pun Off on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. (For those who missed out, here’s a recap of the first).

Organizers say anyone from the 6th-grade to infinity can book a spot in the novel competition, which will again be judged by an illustrious panel of three with the final say on the validity of any pun. Contestants will have a chance to win prizes and bragging rights, and of course, there will be a wide array of goodies: pun-kin cupcakes, Brown Ees, Apple Pi.

You can sign up by calling the library at 878-6956, by emailing Mary K. Dennison at Maryk@brownelllibrary.org.