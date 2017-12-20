Town of Essex preliminary budget shows $1M increase

By Colin Flanders

The town of Essex will begin its budget process with a proposal requesting a $1 million increase, which would represent a 7.32 percent jump from the current year, a preliminary staff budget report shows.

The selectboard will have the chance to adjust that number during budget sessions over the coming weeks.

But the staff request offers the first glimpse into a fiscal year 2019 budget that, in its early stages, illustrates the town’s response to an exodus of numerous longtime employees, most of whom carried workloads of two people, deputy town manager Greg Duggan said.

Nearly half of the $1 million increase — $477,000 —represents the creation of five new positions: an IT technician, human resources director, two police officers and a public works employee.

“They’re all needed. They’re all overdue, for various reasons,” said Duggan, who presented the budget proposal at Monday night’s selectboard meeting.

The IT position would fill in for Cpt. Rick Garey, who’s shedding IT duties next month when he becomes Essex’s new police chief. The HR director would take over functions currently overseen by the town’s HR coordinator and administrative assistant, who Duggan said has helped show the town “how far behind we are in terms of keeping up with the law.”

Two police officers would help keep up with demand and promote some internal candidates to fill the shoes of high-ranking retirees, including Chief Brad LaRose and Cpt. George Murtie.

The public works employee would split time between the highway department, which has manpower shortages during winter plowing, and the water and sewer department, which would ensure the availability of two two-man crews.

The staff budget also includes funds to make the assistant parks foreman position full-time to better accomplish required maintenance throughout the year.

Since the IT and HR employees would also perform village services, the positions are proposed to be funded by the village as well.

The staff budget also includes several one-time expenses: a salary study as required by the town employees’ contracts, $5,000 for team building exercises with the new manager and $5,000 for new furniture for the new manager’s office.

Without the new positions and one- time expenses, the proposed budget would represent about a $500,000 increase, or 3.66 percent over the current year.

Assuming a “conservative” 1 percent growth on the grand list, taxes for an average home of $280,000 would increase about $86, Duggan said.

The selectboard’s budget sessions will be held January 2, 4, 8 and 15 starting at 6 p.m. The Jan. 4 meeting will be held at the police station, while the rest are scheduled for 81 Main St.