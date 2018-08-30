Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic long hair – black & white

Age: ~ 10 years old

Reason Here: I was found abandoned

Arrival Date: 6/26/2018

Pixie, a fluffy cat by birth, came to HSCC with quite a bit of matting in her fur. Because of this, she had to get a true “pixie cut” a.k.a. “lion cut” and although she may not care for it, we think she’s lovely no matter what’s on the outside! As a senior lady, she spends her days casually strolling from bed to bed and otherwise she just loves curling up and taking plenty of cat naps. Gotta get your beauty rest, you know?! Do you have soft spaces for lying on and an appreciation for senior animals in need? If you do, then Pixie is a prime candidate for you! Come down and meet this sweet (and very comfortable) little lady today! It’ll make her day… when she wakes up. 😉

My thoughts on:

Cats: I lived with other cats in a community room at HSCC and may do well with another

Dogs: I have no known history with dogs

To find more felines like Jasmine that are up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.