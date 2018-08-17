Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic short hair – white

Age: ~ 15 years old

Reason Here: My owner was no longer able to care for me

Arrival Date: 07/02/2018

Special Considerations: I am on a prescription diet and must go to a home where I can go outside

This stark white beauty has won the hearts of all the HSCC staff. She desires, nay, demands that you pet her each and every time you pass her kennel! No exceptions, ever! She is a senior mama with the curious nature and good looks of a much younger kitten! She is always out and about seeking love and attention from all whom will give it! Old age frequently comes with a few changes in health and Jasmine is no exception. She has hyperthyroidism which is a highly common occurrence in older cats, which puts this sweetie on a very affordable daily medication which she takes like a champ! We put it in a pill pocket and she gobbles it right up, easy peasy! Looking for a senior lap-cat who can’t get enough of your love? Look no further, Jasmine might be the purrfect pal for you! Give her a pet or five, she’s waiting.

My thoughts on: Cats and dogs: I have lived with dogs and other cats and done well.

To find more felines like Jasmine that are up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.