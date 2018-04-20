Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: ~ 1 1/2 years old

Reason Here: Junebug was found as a stray

Arrival Date: 7/6/2017

Energy Level: High

Size/Weight: Medium/ 51 lbs.



Meet Juney! Sweet Juney, also known as Juney B. Jones, Junebug, Bugs, and JB, is a staff favorite. We are crossing our fingers that Juney’s new family is just around the corner. She is our longest resident and has been waiting 8 months for a home. It’s her turn for a family of her own! She’s young, fun, and adorable to boot! What’s not to love?

Juney is a young pup whose energy is a perfect match for all of Vermont’s activities. She’s smart, food motivated, and she loves toys! Combine this with hiking and playtime and you’ve got yourself a great exercise and cuddle buddy. What a dream!

Dogs: Juney may do well with dogs who respect her space

Cats: Juney has been exposed to cats in her foster home and may do well living with another

Children: She needs a home without young children but may do well with teens.

To see Juney’s full profile and more pets like her, visit the Human Society of Chittenden County.