Sex: Spayed female
Breed: Mixed breed
Age: ~ 1 1/2 years old
Reason Here: Junebug was found as a stray
Arrival Date: 7/6/2017
Energy Level: High
Size/Weight: Medium/ 51 lbs.
Meet Juney! Sweet Juney, also known as Juney B. Jones, Junebug, Bugs, and JB, is a staff favorite. We are crossing our fingers that Juney’s new family is just around the corner. She is our longest resident and has been waiting 8 months for a home. It’s her turn for a family of her own! She’s young, fun, and adorable to boot! What’s not to love?
Juney is a young pup whose energy is a perfect match for all of Vermont’s activities. She’s smart, food motivated, and she loves toys! Combine this with hiking and playtime and you’ve got yourself a great exercise and cuddle buddy. What a dream!
Dogs: Juney may do well with dogs who respect her space
Cats: Juney has been exposed to cats in her foster home and may do well living with another
Children: She needs a home without young children but may do well with teens.
To see Juney’s full profile and more pets like her, visit the Human Society of Chittenden County.