Sex: Spayed Females

Breed: Domestic rabbits

Age: ~1 year old

Reason Here: Left on someone’s front porch

Arrival Date: 01/18/2018

These super cute bunz have been in our care since January and have just turned one year old! We cannot believe they have literally grown up in our care. They (and we!) are getting serious about their future and want to find a bigger and better life outside of HSCC! This duo can usually be found binkying around their pen, lounging together on the cool floor, and nibbling on some hay (with the occasional carrot, of course!). They are highly social buns who love to romp around together. These sister bunnies have been together their whole lives and must go home as a duo. Their hobbies include snuggling together, taking naps, exploring new spaces and climbing on their boxes and playing with toys. If you’ve been looking for a friendly pair to add to your family, we highly recommend these two nice ladies! You won’t find nicer buns! Come in and meet them today, give ’em a treat and they’ll be your new best friends for life!

If you can’t adopt, please help us share their story, or sponsor their care, after all fresh greens, veggies, & hay aren’t cheap! https://www.chittendenhumane.org/Donate