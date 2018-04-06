Name: Baby Girl

Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic short hair – torbie

Age: ~ 4 years old

Reason Here: Not a good fit for previous home

Arrival Date: 11/6/2017

Special Considerations: I may need the option of going outside if I want to in my new home.

HSCC fans, we need your help to find Baby Girl, aka BeeGee, a very special home where she can be her true self! Baby Girl is a unique lady. She’s fun, she’s sassy, she’s quite hilarious, and she’s super playful! She’s also social and affectionate which sometimes collides with her cattitude. But, hey, sometimes our feelings get the best of us. We feel you, BeeGee!

BeeGee loooooves food, treats, more treats, and wet food! YUM! She is curious, adventurous, and outgoing. She’ll give you a swat when she’s had enough of your attention even though she appears to be asking for it…talk about sending mixed messages! This beautiful princess demands love, (food) and respect! She will clearly communicate she’s done with you with a punch from her paws (with claws!) or even with a nip or bite. This seems to be who Baby Girl is – this behavior is consistent both in her previous home as well as at HSCC. At least we can say she knows who she is and isn’t afraid to express her feelings!

What we’ve learned about Baby Girl since her arrival last November is that an indoor environment does not seem to be enough for her. In an indoor setting she has struggled with being over-stimulated, trying to escape rooms and offices, and needing more space. She’s a smarty pants and even figured out how to open her office door! This gal needs things to do and the space to do it in! We believe that Baby Girl has showed a personality that may be successful in an indoor/outdoor home or specific barn setting. We hope this will give her the freedom to do as she pleases while offering her a stimulating environment to keep her content.

Her new family should have a full structure (barn, garage, etc.) where she will have a heat source, food, water, attention and vet care. Because Baby Girl does not have experience living outside, HSCC will guide you on introducing her to her new environment. She is used to living in a home and we want to make sure we are doing right by her, so we are open to alternative housing for her – as long as her needs are being met. There is the possibility that Baby Girl will want to live her life as an indoor cat who goes outside when she pleases. Adopters should be open to both options. All interested parties should appreciate an independent AND an affectionate and social kitty who may actually prefer that you don’t pet her tooooo much. Who ever said cats are easy?! Sometimes it can be a bit complicated to find the right solution for our furry friends, but we are willing to try. If BeeGee were on a dating site, her matches may be confused, but like all of us, there’s someone for everyone… even when we’ve got a few quirks!

My thoughts on:

Cats: I have never lived with cats before; I did meet a cat at HSCC and may be OK with a proper and slow introduction

Dogs: I have not lived with dogs; A family dog visited a few times a year and I would keep my distance

Children: I would do best in a home without children

To sponsor Baby Girl or other pets like her, please visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.