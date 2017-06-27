Police: Two juveniles responsible for EHS swatting incident

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Police Department announced Tuesday morning two juveniles, including one 14-year-old Vermont boy, will be charged in connection to the Essex High School swatting incident in April.

In a press conference Tuesday morning at the Edward J. Costello Courthouse in Burlington, Chief Brad LaRose said the other suspect’s age can’t be shared since he lives out of state.

LaRose said the suspects’ identities have allowed law enforcement to verify the incident was indeed the result of “swatting,” or a fictitious call to prompt a significant emergency response.

He said beyond that, police can’t divulge much information — including the suspects’ names or motives — due to privacy laws in cases set for juvenile court.

The April 12 incident began when a male suspect informed Essex police he intended to harm EHS students with weapons and explosives. The call sent all Essex Jct. schools into an hours-long lockdown while more than a dozen police and emergency response agencies rushed to the high school.

LaRose said EPD was assisted “tremendously” by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and confirmed Essex’s incident wasn’t related to the several lockdowns in South Burlington that happened just a week later.

“The investigation has been complicated involving forensic analysis and the tireless work of many. That being said, more work needs to be done,” LaRose said.

The Vermont juvenile and his family have “cooperated fully” with investigators, he added.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said she couldn’t share what charges the juveniles will face, but thanked EPD and the FBI for “creating some level of closure” for Essex families.

“This has been a very tough year for our students and our school personnel,” George said. “I hope everyone can feel some sense of relief going into their summer vacations, because I can imagine it could not have come soon enough for them.”

George then offered a “strong statement of caution” on the dangers of swatting incidents, some of which have led to serious injuries, a massive spending of resources and “terror among those that are victimized.”

Noting most incidents are committed using social media, George warned young people their accounts are not entirely private.

“Anybody who finds it necessary to instill fear and terror among their classmates, their teachers and therefore their community will be investigated fully by law enforcement, including the FBI,” George said. “And, if possible, will be charged and prosecuted to the extent that our laws allow.”

Essex Cpt. George Murtie read a prepared statement from Chittenden Central Supervisory Union superintendent Judith DeNova that commended law enforcement’s response and work to identify the suspects.

“We will remain fully cooperative as the criminal investigation continues to unfold,” DeNova’s statement read. “We have faith in our judicial system and the efforts of law enforcement.”

LaRose wasn’t sure how much the incident cost the department, saying he prefers to look at the positives of the situation.

“There was a cost, but law enforcement learned, evaluated and are better in our response today than April 11, 2017,” he said.