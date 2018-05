Monday, April 30

12:34 a.m., Traffic Offense on Allen Martin Dr.

12:48 a.m., Medical Assist on Thompson Dr.

1:17 a.m., Threatening on Dalton Dr.

2:40 a.m., Intoxicated Person on Pearl St.

8:12 a.m., Agency Assist on Baker St.

9:54 a.m., Traffic Hazard on Upper Main St.

10:11 a.m., Parking Problem on Park Terr.

11:15 a.m., Citizen Assist on Maplewood Ln.

11:42 a.m., Citizen Assist on Old Colchester Rd.

1:29 p.m., Citizen Assist on Maple St.

1:31 p.m., Suspicious on Susie Wilson Rd.

1:58 p.m., Citizen Assist on Park St.

2:20 p.m., Citizen Assist on Park St.

4:22 p.m., Mental Health Assistance on Iroquois Ave.

4:56 p.m., Littering on Jericho Rd.

6:17 p.m., Vandalism on Discovery Rd.

11:46 p.m., Medical Assist on Old Stage Rd.

Tuesday, May 1

12:05 a.m., Accident on Colchester Rd.

3:25 a.m., Alarm on Old Stage Rd.

6:33 a.m., LSA on Upper Main St.

7:30 a.m., Citizen Assist on Rosewood Ln.

8:41 a.m., Suspicious on Allen Martin Dr.

9:53 a.m., Animal Problem on Ewing Pl.

10 a.m., VIN Inspection on Maple St.

10:01 a.m., Medical Assist on Carmichael St.

10:30 a.m., 911 Hang Up on Autumn Pond Way

11:42 a.m., Parking Problem on Main St.

11:56 a.m., Accident on Essex Way

12:38 p.m., Suspicious on Main St.

1:05 p.m., Accident on Pearl St.

4:03 p.m., Citizen Assist on Educational Dr.

4:05 p.m., Agency Assist on Hiawatha Ave.

5:27 p.m., Citizen Assist on Pinecrest Dr.

6 p.m., Citizen Assist on Upland Rd.

6:02 p.m., Intoxicated Person on Central St.

6:24 p.m., Public Speaking on Maple St.

6:34 p.m., Animal Problem on Susie Wilson Rd.

6:55 p.m., Citizen Assist on Franklin St.

7:18 p.m., Suspicious on Maple St.

8:59 p.m., Family Disturbance on Colchester Rd.

10:04 p.m., Welfare Check on Pearl St.

11:03 p.m., Threatening on Frederick Rd.

Wednesday, May 2

6:23 a.m., Noise Disturbance on Pioneer St.

7:43 a.m., Utility Problem on Iroquois Ave.

9:58 a.m., Communications Offense on Carmichael St.

10:56 a.m., Vagrancy on Pearl St.

11:18 a.m., Agency Assist on Main St.

12:34 p.m., Animal Problem on Essex Way

12:39 p.m., Agency Assist on Baker St.

12:54 p.m., Citizen Assist on Fuller Pl.

1:11 p.m., Suspicious on Elm St.

1:47 p.m., Citizen Assist on Partridge Dr.

4 p.m., DA Order Violation non Autumn Pond Way

4:50 p.m., Larceny on Educational Dr.

6:09 p.m., Family Disturbance on Maple St.

7:10 p.m., MV Disturbance on Park St.

7:46 p.m., Citizen Dispute on Brickyard Rd.

9:10 p.m., Family Disturbance on Carmichael St.

Thursday, May 3

7:48 a.m., Animal Problem on Maple St.

9:14 a.m., Welfare Check on Cherry St. Ext

9:51 a.m., Animal Problem on Pearl St.

10:09 a.m., MV Complaint on Upper Main St.

10:49 a.m., Littering on Indian Brook Rd.

11:07 a.m., Citizen Assist on Sawmill Rd.

12:23 p.m., Parking Problem on Roscoe Ct.

1:09 p.m., Communications Offense on Railroad St.

1:28 p.m., MV Complaint on Park St.

1:38 p.m., MV Complaint on S Summit St.

2:54 p.m., Alarm on School St.

3:57 p.m., Agency Assist on Stearns Ave.

4:27 p.m., Public Speaking on Maple St.

4:38 p.m., MV Complaint on East St.

6:06 p.m., Suspicious on Main St.

6:41 p.m., Agency Assist on Franklin St.

7:39 p.m., MV Complaint on East St.

8:25 p.m., MV Complaint on Susie Wilson Rd.

9:54 p.m., Arrest on Warrant on River Rd.

9:57 p.m., Suspicious on Ethan Allen Ave.

10:21 p.m., Accident on Upper Main St.

Friday, May 4

12:07 a.m., Noise Disturbance on Railroad St.

12:20 a.m., Suspicious on Pearl St.

2:08 a.m., Alarm on Pearl St.

2:17 a.m., Found Property on I-289

7:27 a.m., MV Complaint on Old Colchester Rd.

7:28 a.m., 911 Hang Up on Woodside Dr.

8:34 a.m., Welfare Check on Educational Dr.

8:57 a.m., DUI on Sand Hill Rd.

9:35 a.m., Accident on Jericho Rd.

11:13 a.m., Trespass Violation on Lincoln St.

Noon, Welfare Check on Frederick Rd.

12:15 p.m., Agency Assist on Aspen Dr.

12:32 p.m., MV Disturbance on Franklin St.

12:41 p.m., Attempt to Locate on Baker St.

1:20 p.m., Citizen Assist on Essex Way

2:20 p.m., COR Violation on Hiawatha Ave.

3:14 p.m., Suspicious on Pearl St.

4:05 p.m., Citizen Assist on East St.

4:25 p.m., Agency Assist on Maple St.

4:34 p.m., Lost/Found Property on Railroad Ave.

6:14 p.m., DLS on Ira Allen Dr.

9:54 p.m., Larceny on River Rd.

Saturday, May 5

8:35 a.m., Lost/Found Property on Essex Way

8:46 a.m., Citizen Assist on Susie Wilson Rd.

10:20 a.m., Citizen Assist on Maple St.

11:40 a.m., Larceny on Essex Way

11:41 a.m., Citizen Assist on Sand Hill Rd.

12:57 p.m., MV Complaint on Educational Dr.

12:59 p.m., Animal Problem on Essex Way

1:03 p.m., Alarm on Greenbriar Dr.

1:52 p.m., Animal Problem on Founders Rd.

4:37 p.m., Animal Problem on Lamell Ave.

4:50 p.m., Medical Assist on Pearl St.

5:51 p.m., Suspicious on Gauthier Dr.

5:54 p.m., Medical Assist on Doubleday Ln.

6:42 p.m., Suspicious on Indian Brook Rd.

7:38 p.m., Citizen Assist on Londonderry Ln.

8:41 p.m., Citizen Dispute on Park St.

10:09 p.m., Animal Problem on Rustic Dr.

11:34 p.m., Trespass Violation on Pearl St.

11:46 p.m., DUI on Lincoln St.

Sunday, May 6

12:16 a.m., Suspicious on Pearl St.

7:41 a.m., Suspicious on Maple St.

10:48 a.m., Agency Assist on Maple St.

11:29 a.m., Accident on Susie Wilson Rd.

12:07 p.m., Welfare Check on Pinecrest Dr.

12:24 p.m., Citizen Dispute on Susie Wilson Rd.

12:31 p.m., Theft of MV on Grandview Ave.

1:37 p.m., VIN Inspection on Crestview Rd.

2:30 p.m., MV Complaint on Logwood Cir

2:47 p.m., Animal Problem on Upland Rd.

4:17 p.m., Intoxicated Person on Park St.

8:33 p.m., Animal Problem on Thomas Ln.

9:21 p.m., Family Disturbance on Pioneer St.

11:21 p.m., Suspicious on Park St.

Tickets Issued: 24

Warnings Issued: 42

Fire/EMS Calls Dispatched: 60

This log represents a sample of incidents in the date range. For more information, call the non-emergency number: 878-8331.