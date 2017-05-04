Police looking for suspects in car chase

By Colin Flanders

Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that led officers on a chase after fleeing the scene of a crash early Thursday morning.

Essex police say they attempted to stop a white Dodge Charger with Ohio plates for multiple traffic violations around 3:30 a.m. May 4 but lost view of the vehicle as it sped down northbound on Route 2A.

Police later learned the Charger was involved in a crash at the intersection of Colchester Road and Gentes Road near the railroad tracks in Essex, a news release said.

Officers from Milton, Colchester, Willison and Winooski searched for the occupants with the help of a police K9 but were unable to locate the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 878-8331.