Police looking for Simon’s robbery suspect

By Colin Flanders

Essex police are looking for a man who they say robbed Simon’s Mobil wearing a green plastic trash bag Thursday night.

Police say the suspect entered the store at 221 Colchester Rd. around 7:55 p.m. He told the clerk he had a gun before fleeing on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, medium build, about 5 foot 2 inches tall wearing blue jeans, dark colored shoes and a red and white checkered plaid long sleeve shirt. The garbage bag covered his face and upper body, police said.

Burlington

police assisted with a K9 at the scene. Anyone who was in the area or has information about this incident to call them at 878-8331.