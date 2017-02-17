Police looking for runaway juvenile

By Colin Flanders

Essex police are looking for a runaway juvenile who was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. February 16, a news release said.

Police say they were unable to locate 17-year-old Tatiana Vargas after she “ran away from a meeting” in Essex, the news release said. It’s believed she’s still in the Chittenden County area.

Vargas was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings, a green hooded sweatshirt, a Bob Marley T-shirt and a red tank top.

Police say she’s called her mother twice Friday to advise she’s OK.

Anyone who locates Vargas is asked to contact police at 878-8331.