Police looking for missing Essex teen

By Colin Flanders

Police are asking for help in locating a missing Essex girl and her mother who haven’t been seen since Friday, a news release said Sunday afternoon.

Essex Police say 15-year-old Trinity Welkar left her grandparents’ residence on Park Street on Friday and is believed to traveling with her mother, Rebecca Phipps, in a grey 4-door Saab.

Welkar is 5 feet 5 inches, 170 pounds with brown curly hair and olive colored skin. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and blue jeans carrying an orange backpack with black and red polka dots, police said.

Police say Phipps hasn’t contacted her family or friends and missed a shift at work Saturday. Attempts to reach Phipps have been unsuccessful, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Welkar or Phipps is asked to call Essex Police at 878-8331.