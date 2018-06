Essex Police are investigating a burglary at Pete’s RV storage center at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in Essex Jct., a news release said.

Police say an unidentified male entered the storage site on Thursday, May 17 at 11:19 p.m., caused damage to multiple recreational vehicles and stole a 48-inch Proscan flat screen TV with the serial number A1608179850000048.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the

Essex Police at 878-8331.