Indian Brook Park was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a police investigation into an untimely death, according to Essex Police Chief Rick Garey.

Officers responded to the scene after a caller reported finding a deceased individual. Police closed the road with caution tape and turned away a few residents who drove down Indian Brook Road.

In a Facebook post around 4 p.m., Essex Parks and Recreation said the park was closed due to an “ongoing issue.” The park was reopened around 5:45 p.m.

Garey assured residents the incident posed no danger to the public. He doesn’t expect to provide any more updates on the case if the result of the autopsy corroborates the presumed cause of death.