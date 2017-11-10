Police investigate string of burglaries

By Colin Flanders

Essex police are investigating a string of burglaries early Friday morning at three local businesses.

Police say both Oil N Go and Mac’s Market were burglarized, and someone also attempted a break-in at Quality Bake Shop.

Police believe all three incidents are related and are searching for a suspect described as a slender white male, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds wearing a Carhartt-style jacket, jeans and dark colored boots, a news release said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 878-8331.