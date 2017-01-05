Police hosting free informative classes on firearms for women

By Colin Flanders

Essex police are hosting two free informative classes for women considering the purchase of a firearm for self defense, according to a news release.

The class, instructed by Officer John Ruttenberg, will be held in the Essex Police Department community room on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Police say the class will help novices make an informed decision about whether they need a firearm, guiding their choice to meet their specific needs.

Police say classes will review laws about defensive use of firearms as well as capabilities and limitations of different types of common handguns and long guns.

The class will also demonstrate concealed carry methods and use scenarios to explain the decision making process for employing deadly force.

“If you have considered the use of a firearm for self defense and are looking for information to help guide your decision, or are looking for more information regarding firearm choices, this is for you,” police said in a press release.