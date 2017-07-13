Police: GlobalFoundries employee found dead

By Kaylee Sullivan

A GlobalFoundries employee was found dead today from apparent self-inflicted injuries, a press release from Essex Police said.

Essex police and rescue units responded to the Essex Jct. site for a medical assist around 9:30 a.m. July 13. The call later evolved into a death investigation, police said.

The employee was pronounced dead after being transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Police assured Global Foundries employees and the Essex community that no ongoing threat or safety concerns exist.

With the investigation ongoing, police say they are not providing the victim’s identity or any further information at this time.

Today’s incident comes a little over a year after a 60-year-old Global Foundries employee reportedly died of self-inflicted wounds while on the job on June 27, 2016.