Police cited an Essex man for first degree arson in connection with a fire yesterday on Jericho Road, a news release said.

Police say Louis Martin, 52, started the fire in a home he rents from the Lamell family at 94 Jericho Rd. The blaze caused significant fire damage to an attached garage and extensive heat and smoke damage to the main residence, a news release said.

Fire departments from Essex and Underhill/Jericho responded shortly after 8 p.m. and rerouted traffic for three hours while crews worked the scene. The state’s arson unit also assisted in the investigation. Police say no one was injured.

Martin was released on conditions set by Judge Nancy Waples and taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment on medical issues unrelated to the fire.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.