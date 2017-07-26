Police: Essex man combative during arrest

By Colin Flanders

Police say an Essex man in custody head-butt an officer who was transporting him from the hospital today.

Police responded to 36 West Street for a report of an unresponsive male, whom they identified 25-year-old Torry Sibley. Police say they found Sibley semi-conscious on a bedroom floor. When they tried to provide medical attention, police say Sibley became agitated and took an “assaultive stance.”

Police eventually subdued Sibley after he began fighting the officer, who discharged pepper spray during the struggle, the news release said.

Sibley was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. After he was discharged, police say Sibley assaulted another officer “by way of a head-butt” as police prepared him for transport.

Sibley was later lodged on a citation of disorderly conduct at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail, the news release said.

Police say the officer sustained a minor injury and didn’t need medical attention.