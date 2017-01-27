Police arrested second suspect in Simon’s robbery

By Colin Flanders

Essex police arrested an Essex woman Friday who they say was involved in the robbery of Simon’s Mobil earlier this month, a news release said.

Nicole M. Wright, 33, of Essex was cited for felony assault and robbery after police say she walked into the store at 2 Park St. the evening of January 16 and showed a knife before leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

Two days after the incident, police arrested Mitzie Burnor, 32, as an accomplice to the crime. Burnor was cited for assault and robbery, accessory in committing a felony and violations of release conditions.

Wright was transported her to the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division, the news release said.