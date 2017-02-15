Police aim to combat dog bite trend

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Police Department plans to rewrite a local ordinance to help enforce the town’s leash law in response to a spike in vicious dog complaints and bite incidents, Cpt. Rick Garey said.

Local ordinances require dogs to be leashed off their owner’s property, excluding the dog park and Indian Brook and Saxon Hill parks. Yet many owners don’t comply, Garey said.

“We need to nip that in the bud and say listen, if you’re a dog owner, you have a responsibility to your neighbors and everybody out there,” Garey said. “This is a public safety issue. You need to keep your dogs under control.”

Police data shows there were 19 reported incidents of bites or vicious dog complaints in 2015. That number jumped to 49 incidents last year, Garey said.

The department is also seeing more dogs running at large, with no owner in sight. This further complicates bite incidents, Garey said; two victims received rabies shots recently after police couldn’t identify the dog’s owner to verify the dog was vaccinated.

Currently, the town ordinance imposes a $50 civil ticket for the first offense, increasing up to $400 by the fourth and any subsequent offenses.

Garey hopes to make the law more enforceable by allowing officers to instead issue municipal tickets. Failure to pay those can result in a suspended driver’s license, he said.

“I wanted to give people a reminder and fair warning … we’re going to take more enforcement action,” he said.

Garey also stressed that state law requires residents to register their dogs with the town clerk’s office. Doing so helps ensure rabies vaccinations are up to date, he said.

In 2014, Essex had 1,473 registered dogs. Two years later, that number was up to 1,618, village and town clerk Susan McNamara-Hill said.

Garey suggested this increase might explain the rise in bite incidents as well as the fact that there are simply more people outside.

“People are out trying to be healthy, walking more, and with that, they are bringing the animals,” he said.

That being said, Garey also believes the department needs to do a better job of educating citizens about being a responsible dog owner.

That will likely involve two hearings required for ordinance changes, where the public can share feedback on the proposals.

At least one local dog owner is in favor of the changes.

Whitney Doremus, owner of the Vermont Dog Club, said many people feel like they can’t bring their dog in public because other owners don’t follow the leash law.

“It’s in everybody’s best interest,” she said. “Now I completely understand the joy of letting your dog off leash and run — it’s one of the most joyful things in the world, to watch your dog just run through the woods — but it’s just not fair to everybody else when you’re in a public place.”