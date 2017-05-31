A piece of history: Powell Museum opens with tag sale, new exhibits

By Michaela Halnon

When the Harriet Farnsworth Powell Museum opens for the season this Sunday, visitors will have the chance to own their own piece of history.

The all-new exhibits, neatly organized in the former one-room schoolhouse, center entirely on historic life in Essex. Sections focus business and industry, home and farming and the military.

The museum has undergone a complete display overhaul for the past two or three years running, according to Ann Gray, Essex Community Historical Society treasurer. Before that, artifacts had largely remained unchanged.

Yet over time, the museum’s collection has grown. With limited space, Gray said many pieces with duplicates or a weak connection to Essex have been relegated to storage containers in the basement and back room.

“The only place we have to put it is in boxes,” Gray said. “It’s not doing anybody any good.”

The society is hoping to change that this weekend. Several items from the museum’s collection will be up for sale on Sunday, June 4 between 1 and 4 p.m. Some of the offerings are not unlike ones found at a typical yard sale, like old stuffed animals or a pair of skis.

Others are far more rare. One antique copper coin, circulated before Vermont became a state in 1791, is in “very fine” condition according to ECHS board director Alan Luzzatto.

A retired coin dealer himself, Luzzatto priced the artifact at $300 but said he’d be willing to negotiate.

“There are things that are kind of cool, but this is small,” Luzzatto said, gesturing to the cramped room. “We’re just overwhelmed … We have wonderful things that need to be seen.”

They’re also selling two Japanese flags — one cotton, one silk — inscribed with messages for battle. An Essex soldier brought the pieces back to town, Luzzatto said.

War memorabilia has a special emphasis in the new exhibits this year, too, as a nod to the United States’ 100th anniversary of entering World War I, Gray said.

A worn, green soldier’s jacket, donated by an Essex woman, hangs just by the entry. Two Purple Heart medals are matted in frames on the opposite wall, both bestowed upon former Essex residents.

Other exhibits focus on the Champlain Valley Fair, the Drury Brick Factory, old cattle farming communities and the former Vermont Toy Factory.

Gray said she’s certain a display of paper dolls and old figurines in the toy section are sure to excite the younger visitors. Her favorite piece shows how Essex farmers once distinguished their respective cows, notching their ears in unique patterns.

Intrigued by an image of antiquated cars lined up at the fair, one patron zoomed in on the license plates and cross-checked their respective registrations. A list of residents the plates were associated with is displayed next to the photograph.

The display items themselves are mostly donated by community members, Gray said. Historical society members also keep an eye on sites like eBay for Essex related relics.

Museum visitors are often former or current residents, Gray said. Many went to school in the little white building and stop in to see how it compares to their memory.

Kids come through often, too, on school field trips or with their Scout troops. At least one of the 125 historical society members is present during the museum’s open hours.

“There are things from yesteryear that are really kind of cool,” Luzzatto said. “We are working to help people understand the history.”

The Harriet Farnsworth Powell Museum is open on Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m., from June 4 through Columbus Day and on Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m., from June 8 to Labor Day. The museum is located at 3 Browns River Rd., Essex Jct. next to the Essex Free Library.