S’more

Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic rabbit

Age: ~ 1 year old

Reason Here: I was left on someone’s front porch

Arrival Date: 01/18/2018

Need S’more lovin’ in your life? Have a sweet tooth that needs to be filled? Have we got the bunny for you! S’mores are a notorious summertime staple, but you can enjoy the company of this sweet treat all rabbit year round! She may take her time in getting to know you, but give this bun some extra TLC and she will love you S’more and S’more and S’more! If you don’t instantly fall in love with her spotted nose, we think you might be hoppin’ mad!

