Several folks have asked me if I would write something about the benefits that pets provide to seniors. As I’ve experienced firsthand the enormous positive impact my own pup, Annie, has had not only on my life and that of my 97-year-old father, but also on many friends and neighbors, I’m happy to oblige.

In July 2014, just one year after moving to Vermont, our little Annie, a sweet, spirited Shih Tzu, joined our family and has blessed us with reasons to smile every day since her arrival. Up to the point of Annie coming to live with us, I hadn’t heard my father laugh out loud since my dear mother died four years before. One day, I placed our new, little puppy on Dad’s lap. He was petting her, and she crawled up to his face and started licking him. And he started laughing! The more he laughed, the more she licked him.

The sound of my father’s laughter was music to my ears, and seeing those two together was nothing short of miraculous. Since then, Annie has kept Dad laughing with her love and her antics, and they have a wonderful relationship. Dad is legally blind and in a wheelchair, and Annie will often just lay on (not at, but on) his feet, waiting for him to reach down and pet her. And he chuckles every time. They truly love each other. Oftentimes in the morning while Dad is still asleep, Annie will push his bedroom door open, jump on his bed and just start licking his face. And I’ll hear that laughter again. What a beautiful way to start the day.

We’re the lucky ones. We live in a senior housing development that recognizes the positive impact pets have on our aging population, and thus allows tenants to keep a small (less than 25 pounds) domestic pet. I witness every day the same outcomes I’ve read about in studies regarding the health benefits of seniors having pets. Furry family members help to combat loneliness. For many, they are the reason to get outdoors and take a walk. Meeting another dog or cat owner leads to social opportunities as folks share their pet stories and/or walk together.

A 2015 article titled “A Place for Mom” by Mary Park Byrne said, “Just 15 minutes bonding with an animal sets off a chemical chain reaction in the brain, lowering levels of the fight-or-flight hormone cortisol and increasing production of the feel-good hormone serotonin. The result: heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels immediately drop. Over the long term, pet and human interactions can lower cholesterol levels, fight depression and may even help protect against heart disease and stroke. This is why pets for the elderly can be so beneficial.” She goes on to write, “The San Diego Humane Society’s Pet-Assisted Therapy Program has noticed how even the most profoundly affected [Alzheimer’s] patients have displayed improved appetite, more social interaction and tactile and cognitive stimulation after interactions with pets.”

So if it’s clearly so beneficial, why doesn’t every senior housing development or facility allow pets? I’ve been told some feel that as folks age, they may forget or no longer be physically able to care for their pets properly, which could potentially lead to not only damage in an apartment but health issues for the pet. Then there’s the concern that as some elderly lose mobility, pets could pose a trip hazard.

Yet most studies conclude that despite an elderly pet owner’s possible diminished capacity to care for a pet, the health benefits of regular contact with an animal are too significant to be dismissed and need to be considered. To this end, many senior housing developments and assisted living facilities in the country are developing creative, “outside the box” policies and procedures to allow their elderly tenants/patients to reap the benefits of keeping their beloved pets.

Many property owners will now allow pets with an added security deposit and/or an agreement for more frequent inspections. Some enlist the help of community pet-loving volunteers who will come in on a regular basis and help elderly tenants/patients care for their pets, which has been found to be a win-win on all levels. Some have special training for their caregiving employees that includes pet care. Others, while still not allowing pets to reside full-time in their properties/facilities, will allow family members to bring the pet to visit daily and/or will welcome pets in a pet therapy program to visit with patients/tenants on a regular basis.

Some adopt a “facility pet” as a surrogate for those who are pet owners but cannot have their own pet with them. Some progressive developers have created landscaped walking paths that are pet-friendly, and have integrated pet-walking into physical therapy or exercise programs, all with very positive feedback and outcomes. Another point to consider is that most states have some rendition of a law on the books regarding service animals, many including those deemed as companion animals.

I encourage seniors who are pet owners to do some research and find out a place’s pet policy if you are considering a move in the near future. If pets are not allowed, try to have a plan in place for a family member or friend to care for your pet and arrange for regular visits. If you have questions about local laws concerning service animals, best to contact your attorney, legal aid, or perhaps the Humane Society. As always, I wish you and your furry friend years of happiness and good health!

A few reminders: If municipal offices are closed for a holiday, the Essex Area Senior Center is also closed, and the Essex Senior Van is not running. This includes the scheduling volunteers, so calls for appointments needed on the day following a holiday must be made on the day before the holiday. The next holiday is Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, so please plan accordingly. Calls for Tuesday, Sept. 5 need to be made on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Senior Center’s Wednesday Senior Luncheons will resume on August 30 with a potluck at Maple Street Park. Admission is a dish to share.

Contributed by Lou Ann Pioli, coordinator of the Essex Area Senior Center, which is a department of the Village of Essex Jct., located at 2 Lincoln St. at the Five Corners, the white annex to the village offices. Please call Lou Ann at 876-5087, or visit essexvtseniors.org, for more information.